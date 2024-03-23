‘Pet Pals TV’: Indiana woman dedicated to rehabilitating wild animals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Barney Wood, a reporter for “Pet Pals TV,” joins News 8 to share a story of Katja Kimball, the president of Paws, Wings & Other Things, a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Wood says Kimball rehabilitates wild animals, like raccoons, bats, foxes, and opossums.

“She is a woman who rehabilitates them when the mother is gone and then she releases them back in the wild. I’m glad there are people around like her,” said Wood.

Wood and Kimball talk about the animals currently in her care, including Peanut the opossum, which Kimball describes as an educational opossum that she uses to break down misconceptions about the animal.

“(Possums) are like the cleanup crew of nature, so to speak, kind of like vultures,” said Kimball. “They will clean up your whole yard and when they’re done with all the bugs and stuff they move on to the next.”

To see more, watch the interview above.