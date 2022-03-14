Sports

A bigger bracket? NCAA transformation could lead to changes

Virginia Tech celebrates after winning the NCAA college basketball championship game against Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Virginia Tech won, 82-67. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP) — College sports leaders are working to transform the top tier of NCAA athletics, from how Division I should be governed to what should be required of schools to compete at the highest level.

Changing the NCAA could lead to changes in its crown jewel event: the Division I men’s college basketball tournament, the lucrative three-week, 68-team joyride that has become an American sports institution. What’s that mean? How about an expanded bracket?

Or more play-in games — just don’t call them play-in games — and fewer opportunities for the small schools to upset the traditional powers?

How does an NCAA Tournament with all 351 D-I schools sound?