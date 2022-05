All ACcess Indy

All ACcess Indy: Indianapolis 500 preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready for the Indianapolis 500 a special edition of “All ACcess Indy” featuring Anthony Calhoun and the News 8 sports team.

Hear from polesitter Scott Dixon, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, previous race winners Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan, and Jimmie Johnson and his father, Gary, who talk about the strong bond that has powered them to decades of racing success.

Be sure to join News 8 on Sunday for a very special pre-race edition of Daybreak!