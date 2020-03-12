Sports

Big Ten Conference cancels remaining tournament games

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Big Ten Conference has announced they are canceling the rest of their tournament games due to coronavirus.

The move announced Thursday goes into effect immediately.

The conference said they will begin working with medical experts and institutional leaders in order to figure out the appropriate next steps in regard to the pandemic.

The health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media is the conference’s biggest priority.

The conference did get one day of tournament games in Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Coronavirus timeline

  • March 6: Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) confirms the first case in Indiana. Officials say the Marion County resident had recently traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference as a contractor.
  • March 8: ISDH confirms a second case. An adult in Hendricks County who had also traveled to the BioGen conference was placed in isolation. Also on March 8, Noblesville Schools announced that a parent and that parent’s children will be self-quarantining after attending an out-of-state event where someone else tested positive.
  • March 9: Two more cases are confirmed. Avon Community School Corporation had announced on March 8 that a student tested positive. That case, along with another in Noble County, was confirmed by state health officials at a press conference.
  • March 10: Two more cases are confirmed as the state launches an online tracker. New cases are confirmed in Boone and Adams counties. Purdue and Indiana universities suspend classes for two weeks beyond their spring breaks. Ball State University basketball fans learn the Mid-American Conference tourney will have no fans in the stands. Three businesses operating nursing homes in Indiana announce they will no longer allow visitors.
  • March 11: ISDH confirms four more cases in Indiana, three adults in Johnson County and an adult in Howard County. The University of Indianapolis announced it will extend its ongoing spring break through March 22. The Indianapolis-based NCAA announces the men’s and women’s Final Four basketball tournaments will be conducted with essential staff and limited family attendance. The Big Ten announced all sports events, including the men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will have no fans starting March 12. Ball State University announced all classes are suspended for the rest of the spring semester. NBA suspended all games, including the Indiana Pacers, until further notice. Butler University extended its spring break, after which it will go to virtual classes.
  • March 12: Taylor University has canceled planned international and domestic spring break trips for students and faculty sponsors.

Coronavirus links

