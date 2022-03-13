Sports

Brady no longer retiring, he’s returning for 23rd season

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

(WISH/AP) — An Associated Press football writer wrote Feb. 1, “Tom Brady walked away from the NFL on his own terms, still at the top of his game.”

But … wait for it.

On Sunday night, Brady tweeted that he’s back.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”

On Saturday, Brady and his family attended a Manchester United game, and the Glazer family owns that team as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady’s message was also on his Instagram page.

The team confirmed Brady’s return on Sunday night. NFL free agency ends April 22.

In was just over a month ago that he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, ““This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. … I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

The 44-year-old Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite his unique ability to perform exceptionally well at an age when most athletes are way past their prime.

Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.