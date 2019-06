CHICAGO (WISH) — The crowd went wild at Wrigley Field Thursday during the seventh-inning stretch of the Chicago Cubs game against the Atlanta Braves.

The iconic cookie enthusiast, Cookie Monster, sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the break between innings.

“C is for Cubbies!” Cookie Monster shouted before his rendition of the traditional song.

The lovable creature even posted about the performance on Twitter.

Dat one tasty looking W https://t.co/n1f9sOXBW6 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) June 27, 2019

BUY ME SOME COOKIES AND C🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪KIES! pic.twitter.com/EbodOM1Fb3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 27, 2019