6 referees ousted from NCAA men’s basketball ‘bubble’ after 1 tests positive for COVID

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A referee for the upcoming, all-Indiana NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus, the NCAA said Monday night in a statement.

As a result, the positive referee and five other officials who interacted with the referee on Sunday will not participate in the tournament, the NCAA said.

Some media reports said the six officials gathered at downtown restaurant Harry & Izzy’s on Sunday night, but the NCAA did not confirm that information.

The NCAA statement said, “The infected official must be placed in isolation, and the other officials must be placed in quarantine. Four replacement officials have been previously approved and meet the pre-tournament testing protocols. Two of the officials will not be replaced.”

Stadium reported earlier Monday that referees Ted Valentine, John Higgins and Roger Ayers were among those sent home.

The NCAA brought 60 refs to Indy in total, according to ESPN. They are staying in a “bubble” to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Teams began arriving Monday in Indianapolis. Teams have until Tuesday to tell the NCAA if they cannot meet protocols for the bubble. After Tuesday, teams that have to withdraw will not be replaced; their opponents will advance.