Butler defeats Southeast Missouri State 91-56

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Posh Alexander scored 15 points as Butler beat Southeast Missouri State 91-56 on Friday night.

Alexander was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (2-0). Pierre Brooks scored 14 points and added five rebounds. DJ Davis was 1 of 3 shooting and 10 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Redhawks (0-2) were led by Adam Larson, who recorded 11 points. Braxton Stacker added nine points, two steals and two blocks for Southeast Missouri State. Rob Martin also had nine points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.