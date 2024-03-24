Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Conwell scores 23, leads Indiana State past Minnesota in NIT

(Provided Photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Conwell had 23 points to lead Indiana State to a 76-64 victory over Minnesota in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

Conwell added five assists for the Sycamores (30-6), who will play Cincinnati (22-14) in a Tuesday quarterfinal. Jayson Kent finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Julian Larry scored 16 on 7-for-9 shooting with three steals.

Pharrel Payne led the Golden Gophers (19-15) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. added 13 points and Cam Christie scored 12.

Indiana State took the lead with 15:43 left in the first half and did not give it up. Conwell had 14 points in the first half to help the Sycamores take a 38-28 advantage at the break.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Zach Edey and No. 1...
College Basketball /
Alex Palou dominates IndyCar’s first...
Motorsports /
Kokomo basketball star receives major...
High School - The Zone /
Milan Indians remembered 70 years...
Sports /
Rosenqvist and Palou lead qualifying...
Motorsports /
Pacers center Myles Turner sets...
Indiana Pacers /
What Purdue is saying ahead...
College Basketball /
Citron and Hidalgo pace Irish...
College Basketball /