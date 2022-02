College Basketball

Darryl Morsell scores 16 to lift Marquette over Butler 64-56

Butler basketball game vs. Marquette on Feb. 26, 2022. (Photo Provided/Butler Athletics)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Darryl Morsell had 16 points as Marquette extended its home winning streak to seven games, getting past Butler 64-56 on Saturday.

Bryce Golden led the Bulldogs on Saturday with 14 points.