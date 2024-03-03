Enaruna puts up 20 in Cleveland State’s win over IUPUI

Search
The logo for athletic teams at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IUPUI)
by: The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna’s 20 points helped Cleveland State defeat IUPUI 75-66 on Saturday night.

Enaruna shot 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 11 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (18-13, 11-9 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Dylan Arnett finished 7 of 8 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

The Jaguars (6-25, 2-18) were led in scoring by Jlynn Counter, who finished with 15 points. Abdou Samb added 12 points and two blocks for IUPUI. In addition, Vincent Brady II finished with nine points and six rebounds. The loss is the 11th in a row for the Jaguars.

