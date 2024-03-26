IU center Kel’el Ware declares for NBA draft

Mike Woodson, the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers, gives instructions to Kel'el Ware #1 in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Feb. 27, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana sophomore Kel’el Ware has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, according to a Tuesday social media post.

Ware, a sophomore, transferred to Indiana from Oregon before the 2023-24 season. He had 478 points in 30 games played, averaging 15.9 points per game. He was second in scoring behind forward Malik Reneau.

Ware expressed his thanks to the team and his loved ones in an Instagram post made around 10 a.m.

“Thank you, Indiana, it has been a pleasure to wear cream and crimson and have an opportunity to play for the greatest fans in the world,” Ware said.

IU men’s basketball followed the announcement by Ware with a post on X celebrating his decision.