Wells’ 20 help Northern Kentucky beat IUPUI

The logo for athletic teams at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IUPUI)

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — LJ Wells had 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 80-64 victory against IUPUI on Sunday.

Wells added six rebounds for the Norse (16-13, 11-7 Horizon League). Marques Warrick scored 17 points while going 7 of 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Jeramiah Israel and Michael Bradley both added 12 points.

Jlynn Counter led the Jaguars (6-23, 2-16) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, seven assists and four steals. Vincent Brady II added 15 points and six rebounds for IUPUI. In addition, John Egbuta had 11 points. The Jaguars extended their losing streak to nine straight.