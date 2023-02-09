College Basketball

Wright State knocks off IUPUI 103-71

by: Associated Press
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — AJ Braun scored 22 points to help Wright State defeat IUPUI 103-71 on Wednesday night.

Braun also added seven rebounds for the Raiders (15-11, 8-7 Horizon League). Amari Davis scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Brandon Noel shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and seven assists.

Jlynn Counter led the way for the Jaguars (4-22, 1-14) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Vincent Brady II added 15 points for IUPUI. DJ Jackson also had eight points.

