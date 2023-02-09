College Basketball

Wright State knocks off IUPUI 103-71

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — AJ Braun scored 22 points to help Wright State defeat IUPUI 103-71 on Wednesday night.

Braun also added seven rebounds for the Raiders (15-11, 8-7 Horizon League). Amari Davis scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Brandon Noel shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and seven assists.

Jlynn Counter led the way for the Jaguars (4-22, 1-14) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Vincent Brady II added 15 points for IUPUI. DJ Jackson also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.