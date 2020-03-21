Colts sign quarterback Philip Rivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback in Philip Rivers.

Rivers signed with the team on Saturday.

“Philip is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the NFL and we are fortunate to add an experienced player of his caliber to our organization,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard in a press release to News 8. “His familiarity with our coaching staff and offensive system in addition to his experience were attractive qualities during our evaluation process. Philip is a fierce competitor and his veteran leadership will be crucial in the continued development of our young roster.”

Rivers has played in 228 career games in his 16 seasons with the NFL with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Rivers reportedly signed a one-year deal worth about $25 million.