Conor Daly out at Ed Carpenter Racing

Conor Daly looks at his phone during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter Racing have parted ways, according to a tweet sent out by the team.

“This is the most difficult decision I have made as a team owner because I respect Conor,” Ed Carpenter said in a statement.

Carpenter said the team has not been performing at the level he believes they are capable of.

Daly, a Noblesville native, began his IndyCar career in 2013. He joined ECR part-time in 2020, and started racing full-time with ECR in 2022.

“Although we’ve mutually decided that it’s in our best interests to take different paths, I’d like to thank Ed Carpenter Racing for the past 3 and a half seasons,” Daly wrote on social media Wednesday afternoon. “I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me – past, present and into the future. I look forward to taking on the next opportunities that await, and I want to thank the fans for being with me on this ride.”

At this year’s Indianapolis 500, Daly placed eighth.

“I have put a great deal of consideration into the current state of our team and realize it is my obligation to our employees, partners, and supporters to do whatever is necessary to elevate our team’s competitiveness,” Carpenter said. “We sincerely wish Conor continued success and will cheer him on wherever he goes next.”

The No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet will continue as a full-time entry in the 2023 NTT IndyCar series season, the tweet said.