Athlete of the week: Maya Makalusky

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – She comes from a basketball family but is making a name for herself on the high school hardwood.

Maya Makalusky enters her junior season at Hamilton Southeastern with high expectations for both herself and the Royals.

Last year, HSE won 21 games, but was eliminated by rival and state finalist Fishers in the sectional round of the tournament. Makalusky says she and her teammates are embracing the challenge of taking the next step this season.

Maya averaged 15 points and 4 rebounds as a sophomore, but feels like she can improve both on the floor and as a leader this season.

In terms of leadership, Maya says she is leaning on the example set by her older sister, Riley, who is now a freshman at Butler University.

Last summer, Maya announced her commitment to Indiana University and says being a Hoosier is a dream come true and she can’t wait to get to Bloomington in a couple years. She adds that the commitment allows her to focus on some of her other high school goals such as being an McDonald’s All-American, Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year.