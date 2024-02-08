Athlete of the Week: Warren Central’s AJ Cashman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Earlier this season he won his 100th high school match, and as the state tournament continues this month, he’s chasing a championship.

Warren Central senior wrestler AJ Cashman is ranked 5th in the state at 157 pounds and has lost only three matches all season for the 9th ranked Warriors.

Cashman made it to state each of the past two seasons at 170 pounds, finishing 4th as a junior last year. He says coming so close to a state title has driven him to work even harder this season.

However, this season has been one of change for Cashman. He dropped down to 157 pounds, but credits the coaching staff at Warren Central for helping him make a successful adjustment through their workout plans. AJ is also quick to thank his mom who has helped with a change in meals and diet.

Head Coach Jake O’Neill praised Cashman for his decision to wrestle at a different weight this year. O’Neill adds that it was a choice Cashman made on his own before the start of the season because it was something that was in the best interest of the team and other wrestlers in the room, making the Warriors a stronger program.

O’Neill says that selflessness and leadership from Cashman has done wonders in the Warren wrestling room.

This week, Cashman signed his commitment letter to continue wrestling in college at Wabash University.