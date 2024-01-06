Search
Highlights: Mooresville vs. Franklin – Jan. 5, 2024

Mooresville vs. Franklin, Jan. 5, 2024

by: Nathaniel Finch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Mooresville vs. Franklin above.

Franklin 87 – Mooresville 53

‘The Zone,’ airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, the top pictures from the night, and other high school basketball content, click here.

