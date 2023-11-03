Is ‘The Zone’ highlighting your school for the sectional championships?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team announced ‘The Zone’ high school football schedule for Friday’s sectional championships.

Last Friday night, ‘The Zone’ team traveled to 22 schools across central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

This Friday, AC and the squad will be airing highlights from 20 games on ‘The Zone,’ at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Is the WISH-TV Sports Team heading your way tomorrow?

‘THE ZONE’ SCHEDULE FOR SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Game 1: Cathedral @ Lawrence North (WNDY Game of the Week)

No. 12 Lawrence North (7-3) hosts No. 7 Cathedral (7-3) in 6A Sectional 6. This is the MyINDY-TV Game of the Week, available LIVE on our sister station, Channel 23.

Game 2: Fishers @ Hamilton Southeastern

No. 6 HSE (8-2) hosts No. 10 Fishers (7-3) in a rematch of the Mudsock game earlier this season, where HSE won 35-34 in an overtime thriller over its rival.

At halftime of this game, the IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig will be presenting AC with the IHSAA’s Distinguished Media Service Award.

Game 3: Center Grove @ Columbus North

No. 2 Center Grove (9-1) heads down I-65 to take on Columbus North (5-5) for the Sectional 8 crown.

Game 4: Ben Davis @ Pike

No. 3 Ben Davis (9-1) draws a road trip to Pike (3-7) fresh off a huge comeback win over No. 1 Brownsburg at home last week.

Game 5: Westfield @ Noblesville

6A No. 5 in Westfield (9-1) heads to Noblesville (4-6) for the Sectional 4 championship.

Game 6: Bishop Chatard @ Hamilton Heights

The biggest game in 3A pits two undefeated teams against each other as Chatard (11-0) heads to Hamilton Heights (11-0).

Game 7: Warren Central @ Southport

Warren Central (4-6) heads to Southport (2-8) for the Sectional 7 crown.

Game 8: New Palestine @ Mt. Vernon

4A No. 3 New Palestine (9-2) heads to Mt. Vernon (7-4) for the Sectional 22 crown.

Game 9: Mooresville @ Brebeuf

A pair of six-win teams battle for the Sectional 21 title as Mooresville (6-5) heads to Brebeuf (6-4).

Game 10: Lutheran vs Covenant Christian (at Danville)

1A No. 1 Lutheran (10-0) looks for its 40th straight win and 14th straight postseason victory as it heads to Danville High School to play Covenant Christian (7-3).

Game 11: Tri-West @ Monrovia

3A No. 8 Tri-West (10-1) rides a 9-game win streak into its road test against Monrovia (9-2) for the Sectional 29 crown.

Game 12: Harrison @ Decatur Central

A top 7 matchup in 5A takes place just southwest of Indianapolis as 5A No. 5 Harrison (9-1) heads to No. 7 Decatur Central (8-2).

Game 13: Terre Haute South @ Whiteland

Terre Haute South (5-5) gets a road trip to Whiteland (6-4) in 5A Sectional 14.

Game 14: Greenwood @ East Central

4A No. 1 and undefeated East Central (11-0) hosts Greenwood (6-5) for the Sectional 23 title.

Game 15: Adams Central @ Madison-Grant

Adams Central (11-0) is the best team in 1A not named Lutheran. They travel to Madison-Grant (8-3) for Sectional 44.

Game 16: Kokomo @ Mississinewa

Another top 10 matchup takes place in 4A has No. 5 Mississinewa pitted against No. 9 Kokomo on Friday.

Game 17: Delta @ Garrett

Garrett (6-5) plays host to Delta (7-4) for the 3A Sectional 27 crown.

Game 18: Eastern (Greentown) @ Bluffton

A pair of 9-win teams face off for the 2A Sectional 36 title as No. 8 Bluffton (9-2) hosts 9-2 Eastern (Greentown).

Game 19: Sheridan @ Monroe-Central

1A No. 12 Sheridan (8-3) heads to Monroe-Central (6-5) for the Sectional 45 championship.

Game 20: Winchester @ Eastern Hancock

2A Sectional 38 comes down to Eastern Hancock (7-4) and Winchester (8-2).

THE ZONE BANNER

The Zone Banner goes to the best student section in central Indiana every year.

On Friday, AC will announce his Top 4 Finalists for The Banner at 11:08 p.m. during “The Zone.”

You can cast your vote for the Top 4 right here! You can vote once per hour, as many times as you like! Voting is one factor, but not the final determiner for the Top 4.

Check out the photo gallery, featuring fan pictures from around central Indiana from last week!

Post your pictures on Instagram and tag ACWeWantTheBanner to be featured in the photo gallery.

