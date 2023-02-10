High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: February 9, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, in his first season as head coach, Lawrence North is a sectional champion. Wildcats girls basketball coach Stephen Thomas joins Angela Moryan for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is averaging a double-double for Crispus Attucks. Meet Tigers sophomore Dezmon Briscoe

And we go on campus at Purdue to catch up with former New Castle basketball standout Mason Gillis after his record-setting performance for the Boilermakers.