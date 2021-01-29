The Zone Extra: January 28, 2021

High School - The Zone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined in our Coach’s Corner by the man leading one of the state’s best swimming programs, Fishers coach Joe Keller.

Plus, our athlete of the week is one of the top girls basketball players in the state, and she’s only a sophomore. Charlie Clifford introduces us to Ashlynn Shade of Noblesville.

Also, with the state tournament set to begin next week, Greg Rakestraw of the ISC Sports Network breaks down the girls basketball sectional draw.

And be sure to catch our amazing top play of the week courtesy of the Cloverdale Clovers. All that and more can be seen in the video above!

