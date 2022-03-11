High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: March 10, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week, we cover an incredible sectional week in the boys basketball state tournament.

After winning a sectional title on an amazing buzzer-beating shot, Charlie Clifford is joined in the coaches corner by Brebeuf head basketball coach Todd Howard and the hero from Saturday night, senior Alex Gothard.

Plus, our athlete of the week is a diving state champion. Meet Danville Community High School junior Holden Higbie.

Also, don’t miss our latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA as he discusses a possible change to the basketball state tournament. All that and more can be found in the video above!