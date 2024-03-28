The Zone Extra: March 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you more central Indiana high school sports coverage each week on “The Zone Extra.”

This week in the coaches corner, sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined by Bethesda Christian boys basketball head coach Jon Grubaums as his team looks to win the first state championship in any sport for the school. The Patriots are ranked 8th in class 1A and have won 18-straight games entering Saturday’s 1A state championship game.

Plus, Brownstown Central is seeking its first-ever boys basketball state championship as the top-ranked Braves prepare for Saturday’s 2A title game. Senior standout and future Purdue Boilermaker Jack Benter is the featured athlete of the week.

Also, the on campus segment spotlights Noblesville native Ashlynn Shade as the UConn freshman plays in her first NCAA tournament.

And, 70 years later, the legend of Milan High School’s basketball state championship lives on. We head to southeastern Indiana for a special commemoration of an historic feat.