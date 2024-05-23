The Zone Extra: May 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV provides even more high school sports coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week on the season finale, it’s part two of our conversation between Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff and IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig.

Plus we check in ahead of the boys golf state tournament as Guerin Catholic chases a third-consecutive team title, a feat that has never been done before.

And as the school year winds down, we take a look back and put together our top ten plays of the season!

All that and more can be seen in the video above.