The Zone Extra: November 2, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The fall sports postseason rolls on across Indiana, with tournament action in multiple sports as well as state championships on the line.

On “The Zone Extra,” the Sports 8 team has complete coverage of soccer and cross country state finals, as well as tournament action in football and volleyball.

In the coaches corner, sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined for a conversation by Guerin Catholic girls soccer coach Sean Yau and senior Maureen “MJ” Johns after the Golden Eagles won the program’s first-ever state championship.

Plus, our athlete of the week is a star at Hamilton Southeastern with high expectations for herself and her team this year. Meet Royals basketball junior future Indiana Hoosier Maya Makalusky.

And the on campus segment heads to Indiana State in Terre Haute to catch up with former Pike basketball standout, Marion County player of the year and Indiana All-Star Ryan Conwell ahead of his first year with the Sycamores program.