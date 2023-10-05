Search
The Zone Extra: October 5, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, his Eagles were state runners-up last season and one of the top teams again this year. Zionsville boys cross country coach joins Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff in the coaches corner for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is one of the leading rushers in the state, and a Mr. Football candidate coming off a 340 yard rushing performance. Meet Brownsburg senior running back Garrett Sherrell.

Also, we go on campus with the Indiana University football team to catch up with former Lawrence North standout and current Hoosier wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

