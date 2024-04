Caitlin Clark nearing 8-figure deal with Nike

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever’s number one overall pick Caitlin Clark is nearing a lucrative, eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike. It’s part of deal worth over $20 million plus potential bonuses. Clark is expected to receive a signature Nike shoe as well. Officials say Under Armour and Adidas also made sizable offers to the Fever star.