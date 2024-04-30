Caitlin Clark receives important advice ahead of rookie season with Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new era of the Indiana Fever is underway.

Sunday was the first practice of the team’s 2024 training camp. It also marked the first organized practice for Fever sensation Caitlin Clark.

“Got a few workouts under my belt,” Clark said, “I think that definitely helped. So I’m not coming into training camp completely blind.”

Clark, who was selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft two weeks ago, is hoping to find the same success in the WNBA that she found in college.

Clark finished her collegiate career as the NCAA’s Division I all-time scoring leader, among many other accolades.

After Sunday’s practice, Clark shared the best piece of advice she’s received from her veteran teammates as she gets ready for her first season as a professional.

“Whether it’s people inside our locker room or people on the outside that I’ve talked to, just giving myself grace,” Clark said. “It’s going to be a learning period for me. But at the same time, still have the same confidence and belief in yourself that you’ve always had. That’s what’s got me to this point – just being myself. So, continuing to be me.”

Clark’s teammate, Aliyah Boston, understands the pressure of being a No. 1 overall pick. The star forward was selected No. 1 overall by the Fever in the 2023 WNBA draft.

“Caitlin coming in, being the player that she was, having the attention that she has on her, she knows the pressure that’s just placed on her, just naturally,” Boston said. “And her being a competitor. So I think for me, it’s not really about loading on to that, but it’s all about just making her feel comfortable.”

It will be an adjustment for sure, but Clark is already making a big impact on the court.

“She wants to win,” Fever head coach Christie Sides said. “She wants to win, whatever that looks like. Whatever she needs to do for us to win.”

All basketball fans know just how good of a shooter Clark is on the court, but Sides has been impressed with her passing as well.

“Her ability to space the floor for us is incredible,” Sides said. “She’s going to free up – you’re not going to be able to double team us.”

The Fever’s first preseason game is Friday in Dallas. Tip-off against the Wings is set for 12:30 p.m. EDT.

