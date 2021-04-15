Indiana Fever

Fever picks West Virginia’s Kysre Gondrezick in WNBA draft

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kysre Gondrezick looks for an open player during Big XII against the Texas Longhorns on Feb. 17, 2020, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever picked West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kysre Gondrezick in Thursday night’s WNBA draft.

The 5-9 guard is a native of Benton Harbor, Mich., according to her profile at WNBA.com. She finished her career with three seasons at West Virginia after being All-Big Ten Second Team as a freshman at Michigan. She earned all-league honors in both the Big 12 and Big Ten. She finished at No. 4 all-time among Mountaineers in scoring with 17.14 points per game.

Gondrezick was the 2017 Michigan Miss Basketball and Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year while playing for Benton Harbor High School with her mom, Lisa Harvey-Gondrezick, as an assistant under head coach Lisa Harvey. She graduated as the No. 2 scorer in Michigan girls hoops history with 2,827 points.

Her father, Grant Gondrezick, played at Pepperdine and for the NBA’s Suns and Clippers; he died in 2017. Her mom won a national title playing at Louisiana Tech. Kysre’s sister, Kalabrya, played at Michigan State.