Washington Mystics beat Indiana Fever to end 9-game road losing streak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 30 points with five 3-pointers and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 on Friday night to snap a nine-game road losing streak.

Washington (15-16) won away from home for the first time since topping Chicago on June 22.

Washington star Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins both returned to the starting lineup after missing a month with ankle injuries. Delle Donne, who played for the first time since logging 13 minutes on July 9, finished with six points in 11 minutes. Atkins was on the court for the first time since July 11 and scored six points in 14 minutes.

Natasha Cloud added 15 points for Washington (15-16), which made 12 of 25 3-pointers.

Washington led 78-71 with 37 seconds left. But Emma Cannon made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to pull Indiana to 81-79 with 8.3 seconds left. The Mystics nearly turned it over on an inbounds pass, but Cloud chased it down in the backcourt before being fouled. Cloud made two free throws to seal it.

Cannon scored 17 points off the bench and Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana (8-24). Kelsey Mitchell added 15 points and seven assists and Erica Wheeler scored 12.

Boston set a franchise record for made field goals by a rookie, passing Tamika Catchings.