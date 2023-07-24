Indiana Pacers make list of most wallet-friendly NBA teams

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 31: The Indiana Pacers mascot performs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 31, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Going to a pro sporting event can be expensive — but taking the family to see the Indiana Pacers won’t break the bank, new research shows.

The team at USBettingReport.com ranked the Pacers at No. 6 on its list of cheapest NBA teams to support.

The average family of four will spend $305.69 to see the Pacers in action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse — a price that’s only increased by $92.83 in the last 10 years, U.S. Betting Report says.

Just like other sports, the cost of going to an NBA game has gone up considerably over the last decade. A family of four is now expected to pay just over $460 for each game they attend — up nearly 50% from 2012, U.S. Betting report says.

To figure out which NBA teams are a bargain and which will break the bank, the team at U.S. Betting Report created a Fan Cost Index.

The Fan Cost Index represents the total cost of taking a family of four to a sporting event. It considers the prices of four average-price tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four regular-size hot dogs, parking for one hour, two game programs, and the two least-expensive, adult-size adjustable caps.

Researchers then compared those numbers over a 10-year period to decide which has increased the most. The result is the 2022 Fan Cost Index.

The Fan Cost Index of NBA teams shows the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks hitting fans’ pockets the hardest, while the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies offered the cheapest game-day outings in the league.

Click here to find out more about the Fan Cost Index.