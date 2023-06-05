IU star Trayce Jackson-Davis works out for Pacers

Trayce Jackson-Davis on June 5, 2023, was a part of a six-player predraft workout at the Ascension St. Vincent Pacers Training Facility in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers continue draft prospect workouts this week, and Monday’s visit included one very familiar face for Hoosier fans: Trayce Jackson-Davis.

“Obviously being in your home town, you got a little bit of juice,” Jackson-Davis said.

Indiana’s all-time leader in rebounds and blocks was a part of a six-player predraft workout at the Ascension St. Vincent Pacers Training Facility. The downtown Indianapolis facility is just a short drive from where the former Center Grove High School standout grew up in Greenwood.

“Indiana’s been my home for so long, so just being back here, being able to be in your city, your hometown,” Jackson-Davis said. “It’s a blessing, honestly, just being close to home. You get to see your family and everything that comes with it. Honestly, just amazing to be here.”

This was a homecoming for multiple reasons. Jackson-Davis’ father Dale Davis was a first round draft pick by the Pacers, and then an NBA All-Star, helping the Blue and Gold in 2000 to their only NBA Finals appearance.

Jackson-Davis was nothing but smiles when talking about his family connection to this organization.

“Obviously, it’s changed a little bit, but at the end of the day, he knows that it’s good people,” Jackson-Davis said. “I was talking to one of the trainers today. He said he had him back in the day. There’s still a lot of people that are around but overall it’s a great organization.”

The Pacers are one of 15 workouts on the consensus All-American’s schedule. Mock drafts list him as a second round pick. He’s doing everything to bolster his draft stock in the meantime.

“I’ve been in Los Angeles working on my game, working on my three-point shot,” Jackson-Davis said. “It’s something that I showcase in these workouts. The hard work that I’m putting in is paying off. I’ve been able to shoot threes and hit them in live segments, and that’s something we’ll have to do at the next level.”

The whole predraft process has been exciting for Jackson-Davis, who missed out on the last three summers.

“Finally, just being able to experience this process, it’s a blessing to be in. I’m just happy to be here,” Jackson-Davis said. “At the end of the day, I’m just going to give it my all and see where it ends up.”

Jackson-Davis was to fly later Monday to Boston for a workout with the Celtics, then visit nine more teams before finding out his draft fate June 22.