Jarace Walker leads Pacers in 127-122 OT loss to Memphis

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 08: Jake LaRavia #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against Oscar Tshiebwe #44 of the Indiana Pacers during the second half at FedExForum on October 08, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

(AP) — Jake LaRavia scored the final five points of overtime to rally Memphis over visiting Indiana, 127-122.

LaRavia, who scored 15 points, hit a jumper with 1:13 left to play in the extra period to give the Grizzlies a 124-122 lead. He added a three-point play with 5.1 seconds left to wrap up the win. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 18 points and five blocked shots. Desmond Bane scored 17 with four assists. Derrick Rose scored 13 on 6-for-8 shooting in 14 minutes.

Jarace Walker, the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft and acquired in a trade with the Wizards, led Indiana with 19 points. He opened the extra period with a four-point play.

Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points of his 18 points in the first half as the Pacers took a 59-56 lead into halftime. T.J. McConnell scored all 11 of his points before intermission. First-rounder Ben Sheppard scored 15.