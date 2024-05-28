Pacers blow another fourth quarter lead, get swept by Celtics

Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers strips the ball from Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pacers led by eight points with 5:36 remaining. And just like in Games 1 and 3, they blew a late fourth quarter lead. They lost to the Celtics 105-102 and got swept 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Derrick White put the Celtics ahead with a corner three with 45 seconds left and the Celtics would not give back the lead.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 29 points.

Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 24 points.

This story will be updated.