Indiana Pacers

Sabonis powers balanced Pacers past short-handed Raptors

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) works the ball toward the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Indianapolis, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers on Friday night beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-97.

Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers, who had seven double-digit scorers.

Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte had 12. Malcolm Brogdon and Torrey Craig each scored 11 for the Pacers, who led by nine at halftime and were never seriously threatened in the second half. Brogdon also had 12 assists as the Pacers had a 31-17 edge in that statistic.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points, including four 3-pointers.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

Politics /

Some states dropping ‘dehumanizing’ terms for immigrants

National /

Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting

National /

These major chains boomed as small retailers had to close up shop

Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.