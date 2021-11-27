LeBron James fined $15,000 for obscene gesture at Pacers game

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA on Friday fined LeBron James $15,000 for an obscene gesture, and warned the Lakers superstar about using profane language.
James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles’ 124-116 overtime victory in Indiana on Wednesday night.
He had missed a loss at New York a night earlier after he was suspended one game for hitting Detroit center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood last Sunday. He used profanity in his postgame interview after the victory in Indiana when discussing the suspension.
Also Friday, the NBA fined Portland’s Robert Covington $15,000 for throwing his facemask at a referee Wednesday. He was given a technical foul and ejected for that action, with 49 seconds left in the second quarter of the Trail Blazers’ 125-121 loss at Sacramento.
- Pacers fans react after LeBron James helped get 2 fans ejected
- LeBron James gets Pacers fans ejected from courtside on return
- Ending suspension, LeBron James rallies Lakers past Pacers 124-116 in OT
News release
“NEW YORK — Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability in response to league imposed discipline, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.
“The incident occurred with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 124-116 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.”NBA news release issued 8:18 p.m. Nov. 26, 2021