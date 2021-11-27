Indiana Pacers

LeBron James fined $15,000 for obscene gesture at Pacers game

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) is defended by Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon (7 during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA on Friday fined LeBron James $15,000 for an obscene gesture, and warned the Lakers superstar about using profane language.

James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles’ 124-116 overtime victory in Indiana on Wednesday night.

He had missed a loss at New York a night earlier after he was suspended one game for hitting Detroit center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood last Sunday. He used profanity in his postgame interview after the victory in Indiana when discussing the suspension.

Also Friday, the NBA fined Portland’s Robert Covington $15,000 for throwing his facemask at a referee Wednesday. He was given a technical foul and ejected for that action, with 49 seconds left in the second quarter of the Trail Blazers’ 125-121 loss at Sacramento.

News release

“NEW YORK — Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability in response to league imposed discipline, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

“The incident occurred with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 124-116 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.”

NBA news release issued 8:18 p.m. Nov. 26, 2021

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

At least 3 wounded in shooting at North Carolina shopping mall on Black Friday

National /

New train ride chugs into Indiana State Museum for holidays

All Indiana /

Indianapolis leaders cry out as shooting ties homicide record set in 2020

Crime Watch 8 /

Asian monitor lizard, now too big for Anderson couple’s comfort, goes to rescue center

I-Team 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.