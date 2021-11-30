Indiana Pacers

Towns, Edwards push Timberwolves to 100-98 win over Pacers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 11: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers gets ready to shoot a free throw during the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 11, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Indiana defeated Detroit 111-95.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 100-98 win against the Indiana Pacers.

Minnesota trailed by 12 early in the third but came back and held on after Michael Beasley’s 3-pointer with 51.5 seconds left broke a 74-all tie.

The Wolves won for the seventh time in eight games.

Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, a career-high 25 rebounds and 10 assists for Indiana.

The Pacers lost for the third time in four games.