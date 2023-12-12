Tyrese Haliburton given top honor after In-Season Tournament performance

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after beating the Boston Celtics 122-112 during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Dec. 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — The national recognition keeps coming for Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton was named to the NBA’s All-Tournament team after his impressive performances during the inaugural In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas. Haliburton was a unanimous selection after averaged 27.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 13.7 assists during the In-Season Tournament. The Pacers finished with an official 6-0 record before losing in Saturday’s championship exhibition game to the Lakers, 123-109.

Despite all his success, Haliburton continues to stay humble.

“In a world that’s so me, me, me, I just want the focus to be on our team,” Haliburton said. “The In-Season Tournament has been really good, and us succeeding has been good, because it forced the media to talk about basketball and what’s in front of you. Not about legacies and BS that comes with it.

“People have said ‘MVP’ or ‘All-NBA, All-Star,’ whatever. That happens, but at the end of the day, I just want to play basketball, and I want to succeed as a team. Individual success comes with that.”

The Blue and Gold were the surprise of the tournament, upsetting the Boston Celtics in the quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse then beating the Bucks in the semifinals in Las Vegas.

Twenty different media members voted for the All-Tournament honors, which also went to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, and Los Angeles Lakers forwards Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Votes were based on the players’ performances during both Group Play and the Knockout Rounds.

The Pacers flew directly to Detroit after Saturday’s game in Las Vegas to prepare for Monday night’s game with the Pistons. That game tipped off at 7 p.m. Eastern.

RELATED COVERAGE

For more updates on the Pacers this season, follow us on X and on Facebook.