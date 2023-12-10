NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shares his thoughts on Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has made a huge statement on the national stage throughout the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Haliburton’s stat line has been impressive. For instance, heading into Saturday’s championship game, the guard had combined for 53 points and 28 assists in his last two games, victories over the Celtics and Bucks in the In-Season Tournament.

With numbers like those, Haliburton is clearly a contender for the In-Season Tournament MVP award. The selection “will be based on the players’ performance in both Group Play and the Knockout Rounds,” according to the NBA.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked about Haliburton prior to Saturday’s championship game.

“I think you all know him well in Indiana,” Silver said. “I think fans on a national level forget that he

was an All-Star last year. So, he has been recognized already as a top player.”

Haliburton, one of the rising stars in the league, got to play against one of the legends of the game in LeBron James on Saturday when the Pacers face-off the Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament title game.

“To see one of the most storied players in NBA history here in the tournament together with a young team, led by Tyrese,” Silver said. “The enthusiasm that Tyrese and his teammates have brought to this competition, I think in a positive way, with a bit of a chip on their shoulder. I think not the same kind of

national exposure that many other teams get, not that many national dates sort of on our calendar.”

Haliburton leads the Pacers in scoring with 26.9 points per game, and in assists with 12.1 assists per game, heading into Saturday’s title game.

The blue and gold will head back to the Midwest for their next game following Saturday’s In-Season Tournament Championship. The Pacers will play the Pistons in Detroit on Monday.