Sports

Indianapolis 500-winning team owner Kevin Kalkhoven dies at 77

Kevin Kalkhoven (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Motor Speedway)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Kalkhoven, the team co-owner of Tony Kanaan’s Indianapolis 500-winning entry in 2013, has died. He was 77.

The death Tuesday was announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kalkhoven was co-owner with Jimmy Vasser of the KV Racing Technology-SH Racing Chevrolet that Kanaan drove to an emotional victory.

Kalkhoven also played a major role in the reunification of North American open-wheel racing. In February 2008, Kalkhoven and then-IndyCar series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway CEO Tony George completed extensive negotiations that reunified North American open-wheel racing after 12 years of two competing series.

Kalkhoven was a native of Adelaide, Australia.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland

Entertainment /

Trump cancels Florida press conference set for Jan. 6 anniversary

Politics /

US conducts strikes in Syria after indirect fire threatens troops

Politics /

Indiana House bill to ban vaccine mandates gets fast-tracked

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.