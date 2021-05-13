Indianapolis 500

IMS releases entry list for 2021 Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – A bump day is likely for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has shared that 35 drivers are entered to compete in order to get into the field for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

That number will need to be whittled down to 33 by race day.

Of the 35 hoping to make into the field, nine are former Indy 500 champs.

That includes three-time winner Helio Cstroneves, who will continues his quest to join the four-time winner’s club.

Three rookies are set to take laps are the track.

Racing is a family affair for rookie Pietro Fittipaldi. His grandfather, Emerson Fittipaldi, was a two-time 500 winner and a Formula One champ.

Drivers can start taking to the track for practices starting May 18.

For more information, click here.