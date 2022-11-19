Indianapolis Colts

Colts fans gear up for Jeff Saturday home debut

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fresh off a 25-20 victory of the Las Vegas Raiders in his first game as Indianapolis Colts interim head coach, Jeff Saturday will make his home coaching debut on Sunday against the Eagles at 1 p.m.

Saturday became interim head coach after head coach Frank Reich was fired Nov. 7.

“I think Jeff Saturday did a good job the first week, and I’m interested to see what he does this week,” said Steven Paul, a Colts fan.

The competition will be tougher, as the Eagles are tied for the best record in the NFL.\

“Give it a couple more games, see how it goes and go from there, but if week 1 is any indication, I’d say he has a good chance,” Paul said.

Saturday’s hiring turned heads in the NFL because he had no prior head coaching experience.

“I have nothing against Jeff Saturday, although I do know he doesn’t have a lot of experience,” said Eric Ciaverelli, a Eagles fan.

