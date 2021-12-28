Indianapolis Colts

Colts QB Carson Wentz added to Reserve/COVID-19 list

Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on Tuesday was added to the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The action comes as Indianapolis prepares to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Assuming the NFL makes no changes in its protocols, Wentz would not play in that game.

The current NFL and NFL Players Association protocol calls for 10 days of isolation, but that could change to five days following Monday’s announcement by the U.S. Centers for District Control and Prevention that reduced the isolation time from 10 to five days.

A reporter for The Atlantic and a WISH-TV Colts analyst, Zak Keefer tweeted that he’s heard the Colts have discussed calling Philip Rivers, who last played for the Colts in the 2020 season. He retired Jan. 20 after 17 seasons.

Otherwise, the Colts have two quarterbacks on their roster: Sam Ehlinger and Brett Hundley.

Wentz was previously put on the list on Aug. 26 following “close contact” tracing that linked to a team staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Wentz in September explained the reason he’d not been vaccinated.

“Trust me, it is a personal decision,” Wentz said Sept. 2. “I’m not going to go into depth on why but I will say it’s a personal decision for me and my family. I respect everybody else’s decision and I just ask that everybody does the same for me. I know that’s not the world we live in, not everyone is going to equally view things the same but yeah, no one really knows what’s going on in someone else’s household and how things are being handled. It’s a personal decision. That’s just where I’m at on it and with the protocols and everything the way they are, really for us, it’s about understanding them clearly and making sure that we are dotting our I’s and crossing our T’s. All of those things so that we can avoid what happened this week with a couple of us.”

Wentz also said Sept. 2 that his decision whether to get the vaccine remains “fluid” and it is one that “keeps me up at night.”

Keefer reported Tuesday that Wentz has not been vaccinated.

Wentz’s addition to the list came a day after five players were added to the list, making a total of 15 who’ve joined the NFL protocol this month, according to Colts transactions. A total of 13 players, including Wentz and several other starters, were on the list Tuesday.

Added Monday were safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and tackle Braden Smith.

On Saturday, before the Colts defeated the Cardinals 22-16, linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal, and safety Khari Willis were put on the list. The team was down a total of eight starters for the Christmas night matchup.

On Friday, it was guard Quenton Nelson. A day earlier, it was guard Mark Glowinski. And on Wednesday, these players were added: defense end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin joined the list Dec. 13, and center Ryan Kelly was added Dec. 4.

Colts need to call Philip Rivers. Have heard it's being discussed. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 28, 2021

Now 13 Colts are on the Covid list, including seven starters and the franchise QB. We'll see if NFL protocols change, but at this point, this knocks out Wentz — who remains unvaccinated — for 10 days. He could return for the season finale in Jacksonville next Sunday. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 28, 2021