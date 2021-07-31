Indianapolis Colts

Colts sign quarterback Brett Hundley after Wentz’s injury

Brett Hundley, the newest quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, speaks to the media during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, on July 31, 2021. (WISH Photo/Olivia Ray/Twitter)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, one day after the team said Carson Wentz would be out indefinitely with an injured foot.

Hundley has played for Green Bay, Arizona and Seattle. He has played in 18 games and started nine in his six-year career.

He brings a stabilizing presence to a team that started training camp with four quarterbacks. Wentz, however, was the only one to have thrown an NFL pass.

The team announced Hundley’s acquisition on Saturday afternoon in a news release.

Indy also signed defensive tackle Joey Ivie.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Check the Storm Track 8 radar

Weather /

Coroner: 17-month-old drowned in pond near Rochester

News /

Chaotic waters: US stars win, but Dressel won’t get 6 golds

Sports /

Car crashes into utility pole on south side, passenger killed

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image