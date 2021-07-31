Indianapolis Colts

Colts sign quarterback Brett Hundley after Wentz’s injury

Brett Hundley, the newest quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, speaks to the media during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, on July 31, 2021. (WISH Photo/Olivia Ray/Twitter)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, one day after the team said Carson Wentz would be out indefinitely with an injured foot.

Hundley has played for Green Bay, Arizona and Seattle. He has played in 18 games and started nine in his six-year career.

He brings a stabilizing presence to a team that started training camp with four quarterbacks. Wentz, however, was the only one to have thrown an NFL pass.

“It’s been a whirlwind.”



QB Brett Hundley on his last 24 hours.



He said he knew he was going to sign with the team for a few days BEFORE Carson Wentz’s injury news. // #colts @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/fLbZKM44YF — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) July 31, 2021

“Being a young guy, you’re always told to take every mental rep you can get.”



Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger on his wild first week of #Colts Camp.



“You never want an injury for anyone, but I’m taking advantage of these reps.” // @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/FoHuxPIHcX — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) July 31, 2021

Eberflus said he had lunch with Jacob Eason yesterday.



Eason said he was grateful to review some coverages with the DC. // @WISH_TV #Colts — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) July 31, 2021

QB1 Jacob Eason said Wentz has been helping him with the first team reps.



“I’m fortunate to be getting these reps right now….I’m just taking it one day at a time, one snap at a time. That’s where we’re at.” #Colts // @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/14KIDPA5DL — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) July 31, 2021

Eberflus said #Colts HC Frank Reich will be back at practice on Monday (COVID-19)



“He’s chomping at the bit.” // @WISH_TV — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) July 31, 2021

Non-update on Wentz given by DC Matt Eberflus:



“No timetable right now on Carson.”



We’re speaking with the QBs following Flus. // @WISH_TV #Colts pic.twitter.com/eUJdPxMFnZ — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) July 31, 2021

Final day of the week one rollercoaster of #Colts Camp…



Here is Brett Hundley. He just shook hands with assistant coaches & got to work with the TEs & RBs. // @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/GaBvY75AWP — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) July 31, 2021

The team announced Hundley’s acquisition on Saturday afternoon in a news release.

Indy also signed defensive tackle Joey Ivie.