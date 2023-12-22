Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. cleared to play in Atlanta

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts fans held their breath last Saturday afternoon inside Lucas Oil Stadium after watching Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. take a big hit in the second quarter of Indy’s game against the Steelers.

The hit from Pittsburgh safety Domontae Kazee knocked Pittman Jr. out of the game. As a result of the hit, the NFL suspended Kazee for the rest of the season, and any postseason games, without pay.

The hit ultimately put Pittman Jr. into the league’s concussion protocol.

On Friday though, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Pittman Jr. was out of the protocol.

“It’s a testament to his toughness, really,” Steichen said. “I’ve talked about how tough he is. Obviously, he’s ok from that hit, and we’re happy to have him back.”

Pittman Jr. leads the Colts with 99 receptions for 1,062 receiving yards this season. He also has four receiving touchdowns.

Pittman Jr. was a limited participant in practice on Friday (shoulder) after being a full participant in practice on Thursday. The official Colts’ injury report lists him as questionable for Sunday’s game at the Falcons.

Steichen would love for Pittman Jr. to be able to suit up this weekend.

“It’s always huge when you’ve got your guys out there, your starters,” Steichen said. “That obviously helps to get those guys healthy and rolling. So, that’s good.”

There were also some other notable Colts injury updates provided on Friday.

Steichen said running back Jonathan Taylor “looks good.” Taylor has not played since the team’s game on Nov. 26 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He injured his thumb in that matchup and had to have surgery on it days later. Taylor was listed as a full participant in practice each day this week and does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday.

Meanwhile, fellow running back Zack Moss is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, although he did not practice all week long (forearm).