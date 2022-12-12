Indianapolis Colts

Cowboys sign former Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys said Monday they have signed former Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton.

The wide receiver who has not played in the 2022 season visited the team Monday.

Hilton, 32, ranks third on the Colts all-time receiving lists for receptions and yards, News 8’s Charlie Clifford reports.

The 2022 free agent from Florida International has been with the Colts since 2012 after being drafted as the 92nd overall pick in the third round of the draft.

The announcement from Dallas said in part, “Hilton is a free-agent, who spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Colts, but has been out of the league this year.

“A four-time Pro Bowler (2014-17), Hilton has been a dynamic receiver when healthy. He’s had five 1,000-yard seasons including an NFL-best 1,148 yards in 2016 for the Colts. His 9,691 career receiving yards ranks third in Colts history behind Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.

“But Hilton’s numbers have decreased in the last few years, including last season when he caught just 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. However, with those scores, Hilton became one of 15 NFL players in the Super Bowl era to have at least 3 TD catches in the first 10 seasons of his career.

“Hilton will join a Cowboys receiving group that includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, who have both played well in the last month despite the Beckham Jr. speculation. The Cowboys also have veteran James Washington and Noah Brown, who had two clutch catches to help the Cowboys beat the Texans on Sunday.