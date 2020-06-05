Former Colts linebacker Mathis: ‘A lot of cabin fever’

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — “Naturally, there’s a lot of cabin fever. People suffering. People want to get out and have fun again and be around guys that they grew up watching on TV.

“So, we’re here to help,” said former Colts linebacker Robert Mathis.

When gyms and organized leagues shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, those who wanted to bring the heat, got in line to learn from the best. They signed up for the strip-sack king’s version of summer school.

“I’m chomping at the bit,” Mathis said. “Guys had to find alternative measures to train. So, hey, the original Gridiron Gang, we’re here for the people!”

After Mathis stepped away from full-time coaching with the Colts, he started training athletes on the side. He started his own skills company known as The Gridiron Gang and took on the title of “pass rush consultant.”

Mathis said, “People that know me, know I like to do what I know. That’s teaching pass rush, the art of quarterback killing.”

Now only two years after he launched The Gridiron Gang, the number of athletes he trains has multiplied, in part, due to this off-season’s unusual circumstances but mostly because people people saw what his prized pupil was up to. That would be Colts young edge rusher Kemoko Turay.

Turay had made huge strides in his second NFL season after working with Mathis. In just the first quarter of the 2019 season, Turay had recorded five tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and eight total quarterback hurries. But, a nasty ankle injury during Week 5’s game against the Chiefs left his rehabbing for the remainder of the season.

But, he’s back and spreading the word about Mathis’ magic.

Turay said, “I brought my little brother here. He plays for North Carolina, and I brought him here to learn from Rob. When I was his age, I wish I had the opportunity to work with a Future Hall of Famer.”

Mathis said, “It’s nationwide buzz, guys from across the league, the colleges, high school coaches. They are reaching out. We’re not a secret no more. We’re going to say we’re playing for keeps.”

The Future Hall of Famer is doing his part teaching the next generation how to torture quarterbacks. Football players of all ages can join Robert Mathis and other experts at a skills camp on June 15.

