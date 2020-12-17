Indianapolis Colts Jan. 3 game vs. Jacksonville to host up to 10,000 fans

A view of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 16, 2020, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts said Thursday the team will host up to 10,000 fans for its Jan. 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

That’s the same amount of spectators allowed to attend Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at the downtown Indianapolis stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the Jan. 3 game go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Colts home matchups began Sept. 29 with 2,500 fans during the game against Minnesota. That increased to 7,500 fans Sept. 27 against the Jets. After that, the next four home games through Nov. 29 had up to 12,500 fans.

Normal capacity for Colts home games at the stadium is 63,000.

Trending Headlines

For the Jan. 3 game, tickets will be sold in “pods” to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety protocols, which include game-day requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at online.

The Colts also said Thursday its staff will meet with the Marion County Public Health Department officials to discuss stadium capacity if the Colts host a home playoff game.