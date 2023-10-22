What Colts player has impressed Chuck Pagano the most this season?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano joined WISH-TV’s “Countdown to Kickoff,” and detailed one Colts player in particular who has really impressed him this season.

Pagano, the Colts head coach from 2012-2017, says that running back Zack Moss has shown flashes of greatness through the first few weeks of the season, even with the return of All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

“(Zack Moss) has been absolutely outstanding,” Pagano said. “He’s third in the league in rushing, 11th in scrimmage yards… he has been such a pleasant surprise in the first third of the season for the Colts.”

In addition to Moss, Pagano talks about what the Colts need to do to defeat the Browns, how big of an impact Anthony Richardson’s injury will have on the Horseshoe as well as what Gardner Minshew can do to have success moving forward this season.

